1 injured in shooting at Wake County food mart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting just outside Raleigh in Wake County Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Creech Road at the In and Out Food Mart, according to Eric Curry, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

One person was injured in the shooting, which happened near southeast Raleigh.

Just after 5 p.m., Curry said deputies were investigating a report that a person wounded in a shooting had walked into WakeMed.

Several law enforcement vehicles could be seen at the In and Out Food Mart on Friday afternoon.

No other details were available.

