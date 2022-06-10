HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in Cumberland County when they were struck by a driver in a hit-and-run, police said.

The Hope Mills Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when someone driving a champagne Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road struck two male pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene to help and continued driving toward Hope Mills Road.

The Hope Mills Police Department is still working to notify the families of the injured and deceased and will not identify them until that happens.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 or Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 484-TIPS (8477).