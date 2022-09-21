ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was killed in a home invasion, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened on Tuesday near Burlington Road and Van Hook Road in Roxboro.

The family went to check on the victim after they did not return any phone calls and then contacted law enforcement, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said.

Deputies said that SBI has been called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Neighbors told CBS 17 the victim is 80 years old.

If you have any information, call the Person County Sheriff’s Office at: 336-597-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at: 336-330-0923.