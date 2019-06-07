1 killed, toddler and driver critically injured in NC car vs. tractor-trailer crash

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – At least one person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Thursday afternoon.



The wreck happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on N.C. 410 outside of Chadbourn.



Troopers say the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 74, exited to N.C. 410, and failed to stop at the stop sign. Investigators at the scene said three people were inside a black four-door car when it collided with a fuel tanker.



One passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver and a 2-year-old in the backseat were airlifted to Columbus Regional in Whiteville and are in critical condition.



The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.



The section of N.C. 410 where the crash occurred was shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene, but it reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now