1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Red Springs birthday party

Authorities are investigating after a person was killed and two others injured following an altercation at a birthday party in Red Springs early Saturday morning.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting victim in the 200 block of Folly Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies located a deceased male in the front yard of a home.

While deputies were at the scene, authorities say two other males showed up at the hospital in separate, private vehicles suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries. Both were ultimately transported to another hospital for treatment. One has been listed in critical condition and the other has been listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooting happened during an altercation at a birthday party. It is not known how the victim was involved in the altercation.

Witnesses say there were at least 50 people at the party at the time of the shooting.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.





