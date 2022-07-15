MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ten days after the historic Main Oak Emporium partially collapsed, the town of Mount Airy announced that traffic can flow on Main Street once again.

The collapse happened early in the morning of Tuesday, July 5. A Mount Airy police officer noticed falling bricks and soon large chunks of the three story building had fallen into the street.

On Thursday, the City of Mount Airy tweeted and shared a picture, explaining that support beams have been put up and one lane of traffic has been reopened around the collapsed building.

A lot of people in Mount Airy were relieved that it happened overnight and not during the Fourth of July parade, despite how sad it was to see the 100 year old building in ruins.

Business was slow for shop and restaurant owners over the weekend as crews continued to work, impacting traffic and parking for people who wanted to visit downtown Mount Airy.

In October of 2021, the Mt Airy News reported that a Durham based company had bought the building and planned to renovate them to become AirBNBs.

Questions remain about how much of the historic building can be safely saved.