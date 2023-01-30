RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund.

The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

“Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on our phones,” Logan said. “He told me that night, ‘Don’t forget to play your Cash 5.’”

She matched all five white balls for Wednesday’s drawing to win the jackpot.

“I logged into my account and saw the amount flash on my phone,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘Honey, we won, we won!’”

Logan was the winner of a $491,451 Cash 5 jackpot prize.

“We’ve just been soaking it all in,” she said.

Logan arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Logan took home $350,160.

She said she and her husband plans to use her winnings for her retirement fund and to do some home renovations.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $110,000.

The NC Education Lottery says ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.