$1 million bond set for man charged in eastern NC overdose death

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP/WNCT) – A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man in connection with a drug overdose death in 2017.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas and Sheriff Chip Hughes tell news sources that James Patrick Bradley, 42, of Asheville was indicted for second-degree murder caused by controlled substance and sale or delivery of a schedule II controlled substance.

Authorities say Bradley, who lived in Craven County, sold fentanyl to 29-year-old Matthew Doxey in August 2017, leading to his death.

Doxey was arrested and brought from Buncombe County to Craven County. He is jailed on a $1 million secured bond and had his first appearance in court on Friday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Bradley’s next court date in Craven County Superior Court is during the administrative court week of November 1.

