‘1 of worst cases of animal cruelty’ – 3 charged in NC dog-fighting ring, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been arrested after deputies discovered a violent dog-fighting ring in New Bern.

On Thursday the New Bern Police Department served a search warrant on a residence located at 920 West Street.

The search resulted in the seizure of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and stolen firearms, officials said.

While searching the residence, officers discovered seven dogs in the backyard that appeared malnourished.

Many of them were chained to posts with heavy chains and appeared to be underfed, police said. The dogs also showed signs of abuse including cuts, sores, and wounds on their bodies, according to police

Inside the home, officers said they found a treadmill used to train the dogs.

After further investigation, officers determined the dogs were being used in violent dog-fights.

Officers called for the department’s Animal Control Unit.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty that we’ve seen,” said New Bern Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr.

“These poor dogs were frightened, hungry and obviously hurting when officers arrived. They were living in very poor conditions; forced to eat, sleep and use the bathroom in the same place. And it appears they were forced to fight on command,” Summers added.

Three suspects were arrested: Saman Reaves, Anthony Mackmore and Aaron Dejon Inman Jr.

Reaves was charged with:

Felony cruelty to animals

Felony dogfighting and baiting

Misdemeanor restraining dogs in a cruel manner

Felony trafficking heroin

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of MDMA

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Mackmore was charged with:

Felony cruelty to animals

Felony dogfighting and baiting

Misdemeanor restraining dogs in a cruel manner

Felony trafficking heroin

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of MDMA

Possession of a stolen firearm

Inman was charged with:

Felony cruelty to animals

Felony dogfighting and baiting

Misdemeanor restraining dogs in a cruel manner

Felony trafficking heroin

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of MDMA

Possession of a stolen firearm

New Bern Police Department’s Animal Control took the dogs to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment.

They are currently in fair condition and have been released to the care of the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center.

