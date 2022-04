RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Combat Army veteran and now businessman Kent Keirsey is running in what’s considered the most toss-up congressional race in North Carolina.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen talks with the Keirsey about the economy, Ukraine, and Roe v Wade.

Keirsey is currently one of the top fundraisers in a crowded Republican primary for the 13th Congressional District.

The 13th includes southern Wake, Johnston and portions of Wayne and Harnett counties.