RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Combat veteran Marjorie Eastman is running for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

She is the only top-tier candidate in the state Republican primary for Senate who has not served in an elected office.

Eastman is in favor of term limits and has pledged to serve only two terms if elected.

Influenced by 9/11, Eastman joined the Army and later authored The Frontline Generation: How We Served Post 9/11.

Eastman spoke to CBS 17 about gun rights, the cost of gas, Ukraine, and why she worries about a nuclear threat.