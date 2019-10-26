1 person hospitalized after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Friday night in Clayton, police said.

Photos posted to Twitter by Clayton police show a red sedan that T-boned a white pickup truck. The wreck happened at the intersection of N.C. 42 East and Front Street, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now