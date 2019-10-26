1 person hospitalized after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Friday night in Clayton, police said.
Photos posted to Twitter by Clayton police show a red sedan that T-boned a white pickup truck. The wreck happened at the intersection of N.C. 42 East and Front Street, police said.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was available.
