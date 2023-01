RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say.

At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release additional information.

