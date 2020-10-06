1 shot, killed at student housing complex near NC university

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – One person was killed in a shooting near UNC Charlotte Monday night.

Police and Medic were called to the Arcadia apartments, a student housing complex in the 400 block of Falling Waters Court, where one person was found shot around 9:30 p.m.

Medic said the victim, later identified as Yazeed Alsawalha, 20, was shot in the abdomen and transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

