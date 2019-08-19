DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a person was shot Sunday night.
The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Duke and Leon streets, according to a news release from Durham police.
The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Officials said an investigation is underway. The victim’s condition was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
- 1 wounded in Durham shooting
- Raleigh church holds 1st worship services in sanctuary since fire hit
- 4 charged after armed robbery of student on ECU campus, police say
- 911 call released, police seek last arrest in violent Raleigh home invasion/robbery
- Dad charged after pre-teen girl driving car kills man and his dog, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now