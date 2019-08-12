1-year-old NC boy run over by car, killed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 1-year-old child was run over by a car in Gaston County on Sunday morning at around 9 a.m.

Officials have confirmed that the accident occurred on W. Trade Street in Dallas where the child was in a backyard with several other children and adults.

Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers reported that the incident happened when someone began to move a car in the yard, didn’t see the child while doing so and ran him over.

First responders attempted to revive the child but he wa pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate this incident and no further information has been released at this time.

