SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten people have been arrested while 23 are still wanted following the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County, South Carolina.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were seeking 33 suspects with arrest warrants based on controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operators working at the direction of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics purchased marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication during the undercover operations.

As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office had arrested the following 10 people:

Coy James Broome, 28, of Walhalla, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.

Robbie Leigh Eades, 32 ,of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.

Kim Lynne Lytle, 52, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.

Colby Dylan Tompkins, 30, of Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (suboxone). He was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Charles Lee Hightower, 44, of Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.

Whitney Jewell Harper, 33, of West Union, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Harper is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Kristofer Ryan Summerlin, 35, of Seneca, was charged with one count of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.

Markus Vandell Walters, 50, of Pendleton, was charged with one count of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center after he was arrested on November 5th, 2021 by the Walhalla Police Department.

Candace Michelle McMahan, 48, of Seneca, was charged with distribution of fentanyl. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention on a $50,000 bond.

Laderrick Deonta Smith-Manley, 26, of Walhalla and Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center. Smith-Manley also had an outstanding Magistrates Bench Warrant

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating the following people wanted on drug charges:

Stanley Demetrice Lewis, 36, of Seneca, is wanted on three counts of distribution of marijuana.

Johnny Albert Road, 57, of Fair Play, is wanted on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

Michelle Doris Long, 46, of Newberry, is wanted on one count of distribution of marijuana.

Thomas Allen Ferguson, 42, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Brandon James Dodd, 23, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Clifford Daniel Ritter, 23, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Sandy Dean Smith, 39, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Lori Denise Williams, 42, of Walhalla, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

April Lynne Webb, 27, of Seneca and Walhalla, is wanted on two counts of distribution of heroin.

Alexis Mary Moore, 45 of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Christopher Eugene Moore, 35, of Westminster, is wanted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Ronald Kelley Winchester, 54, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Aaron Scott Gunn, 30, of West Union, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Christopher Lamar Tribble, 31, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Lindsay Brooke Wood, 29, of Westminster and Walhalla, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin.

Joseph David Marcus, 39, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin.

Donna Rena McWhorter, 52, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin.

Amy Nicole Hill, 26, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Ashley Nicole Friedmeyer, 32, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Dustin David Stancil, 27, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Damion Austin Davis, 22, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Gary Lee Coble, 61, of Mountain Rest, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Margaret Kylie Fitzgerald, 38, of Westminster, is wanted on count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about their locations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.