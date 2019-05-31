10-month-old baby dies at Raleigh day care after choking on pinecone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a 10-month-old baby choked on a pinecone and died at a Raleigh day care on Wednesday.

According to police, the baby found the pinecone in the yard outside A Hug A Day, which is located at 2705 Adcox Place. Officials said it happened during the day at the southeast Raleigh day care.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

“I see people coming early in the morning, dropping kids off, picking kids up. I see kids play outside,” said Mikea Nash. “I want to say my condolences to the family.”

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services records, the day care has a three-star license. Several violations were documented in January. They included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping.

Those violations were corrected by the next check in February, according to records.

CBS 17 reached out to the day care but did not get a response.

More headlines from CBS17.com: