10 Porsche drivers busted going over twice the speed limit in Colorado

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of Porsche drivers had a long night Thursday when they were all stopped by Colorado State Patrol for speeding.

According to a tweet from CSP Troop 1E, the 10 Porsches were all stopped after they were clocked going above 80 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 40.

It’s hard to tell which specific models the Porsche’s are from CSP’s tweet, but it appears to be a mix of SUVs and sedans.

The Colorado Highway Patrol tweeted this message along with a photo of the busted cars: “Pro tip-if you and your 9 buddies get caught at 80+ in a 40 zone, all of you get tickets. And because it takes a LONG time to write 10 tickets, your dinner plans get messed up. Better, we think, than injuring or killing someone because of your selfish behavior. Please slow down.”

Troopers also tweeted an image of the tickets they gave all the drivers.

“Proof’s in the pudding-here’s the stack of tickets. Note the numbering in the upper left corner. No staging here!” troopers wrote with the image of the tickets.

