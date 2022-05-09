RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A $10 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a huge win for a Broadway man.

The NC Education Lottery said John Rosser bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Value Mart on Carthage Street in Sanford. His $10 purchase won him a $1 million prize.

Rosser was given the option to receive $50,000 every year for 20 years or to take a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required tax withholdings, Rosser took home $426,063.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education, according to the NC Education Lottery. In 2021, $4.5 was raised for Lee County schools. It provided $75,552 for financial aid through the UNC Need-Based Grant Program.