10+ shots fired, multiple rounds strike Raleigh apartment with family inside, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after more than 10 shots were fired at an apartment building and multiple rounds struck an apartment with a family inside.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5800-block of Pointer Drive.

A dozen rounds were fired from a parking lot towards an apartment building, police said. Three of those rounds hit an apartment where a mother and son were home.

Police said no one was injured and there are no suspects at this time.

It’s not clear if the building and/or the apartment that was struck were specifically targeted or if the shooting was random.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now