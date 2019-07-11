10+ shots fired, multiple rounds strike Raleigh apartment with family inside, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after more than 10 shots were fired at an apartment building and multiple rounds struck an apartment with a family inside.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5800-block of Pointer Drive.

A dozen rounds were fired from a parking lot towards an apartment building, police said. Three of those rounds hit an apartment where a mother and son were home.

Police said no one was injured and there are no suspects at this time.

It’s not clear if the building and/or the apartment that was struck were specifically targeted or if the shooting was random.

