REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville.

According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police consulted the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and charged a 14-year-old boy with first-degree murder.

The police department says the suspect and the victim are related. The department will not be identifying the suspect or the victim.