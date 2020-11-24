10-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting is laid to rest in Tenn.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lillyhanna Davis, the 10-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday morning drive-by shooting in Carter County, was laid to rest Saturday night.

The Central Elementary student was killed by a bullet that entered the wall of her home, striking her on the couch.

Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the Memorial Funeral Chapel to say their final goodbyes.

The private service began at 6 p.m.