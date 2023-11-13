GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive fire with flames over 100 feet tall has been reported in Graham, according to Mayor Jennifer Talley.

The fire is at a warehouse between Parker Street and Cannon Street. Multiple fire units from several cities are at the scene, and the road has been blocked off along Parker Street.

Talley said that a ladder truck has been pumping water at the warehouse, which is considered to be a total loss. Flames reached heights of more than 100 feet during the blaze, and a three-story wall collapsed outward.

Embers from the burning building are floating into neighboring homes, and smoke has spread nearly a mile away.

Talley says that water was cut off to the property some time ago and that there are no sprinklers or water systems inside.

The mayor said the city has attempted to make the property owners address the situation since a previous fire at the property.

The city took the property owners to court, according to the mayor. However, a resolution was not met, and the city is exploring options to force a sale.

Talley says the city has issued financial penalties to the property owner in the past.

Graham Fire Department described the fire as a 3-alarm building fire, with the initial call coming in just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. The building is a total loss but no one has been injured, as the building was “partially vacant” and partly used for storage.

“Graham Fire Department has been assisted by Graham Police Department, Graham Public Works and Utilities, Burlington Fire Department, Swepsonville Fire Department, A-O Fire Department, Mebane Fire Department, Haw River Fire Department, Eli Whitney Fire Department, Snow Camp Fire Department, Faucette Fire Department, Elon Fire Department, EM Holt Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Fire Department, North Central Alamance Fire Department, Gibsonville Fire Department, and a special request for ladder trucks from Greensboro Fire Department and Hillsborough Fire Department. Also assisting Graham was the Alamance County Fire Marshals Office, Alamance County Emergency Management, Alamance County EMS, Alamance County Rescue, and Burlington-Graham Emergency Communications,” Graham Fire Department said.

There is a shelter at Graham Rec Center for anyone displaced by the fire and more updates will be made available throughout the morning.