100+ sea turtles lost to light pollution at Wrightsville Beach, advocates say

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 sea turtle hatchlings are feared to be lost due to light pollution at Wrightsville Beach, a sea turtle advocate group says.

CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley is in Wrightsville Beach on Thursday and visited the site of a loggerhead turtle nest just north of Johnnie Mercer’s Pier.

Volunteers said the hatchlings were likely drawn to the pier’s lights once they surfaced on Saturday.

Quigley will have more on the sea turtles and what is being done to keep the nests safe.

Watch her report on CBS 17 News at 5 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: