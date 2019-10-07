100+year-old oak tree from Nash Square to come down Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large willow oak tree that has been in Nash Square for more at least a century will come down in the next couple weeks, according to city officials.

Zach Manor, who works in the urban forestry division of the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural resources department, said the tree is estimated to be between 100 and 140 years old.

“Due to decay and overall old age, it’s time for this tree to be removed,” said Manor. “When we’re dealing with trees, there’s too soon, there’s too late, and there’s just right. Our hope is to fall in the just right.”

He noted the tree survived the tornado outbreak of 2011, and the city has tried to prolong its life using cables and removing some damaged limbs. Neighbors have seen portions of the tree break off at times, creating a safety hazard.

Raleigh spokeswoman Julia Milstead confirmed that the tree would be taken down on Oct. 10.

Milstead noted W. Martin Street between S. McDowell and S. Dawson streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. likely through 6 p.m.

