1,051 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, fewest in last two weeks

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the fewest number of new cases reported since August 17.

Sunday’s total of new cases is 1,534 fewer cases than Saturday’s totals, which were skewed in part by a LabCorp reporting error.

There are 917 people currently hospitalized, 37 fewer than on Saturday. Sunday is the ninth day in a row with fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized.

There were nine additional deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,692.

The percent positive rate is currently 8.8 percent, the highest since July 15 when it was 9 percent.