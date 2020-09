A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,086 new COIVD-19 cases Sunday, nearly 500 fewer than Saturday and nearly 1,000 fewer than Friday.

One additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,890. Sunday is the first day in six days that less than 24 deaths were reported.

Currently, 830 people are hospitalized, one less than on Saturday and the fewest number of hospitalizations since June 16.