RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh was awarded a total of $73.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. All that money needs to be spent by December 2026.
The money can be used on a wide range of issues including community health initiatives, small business support, and infrastructure support.
City staff has selected 13 non-profit organizations to receive a total of $10 million to improve community health.
The City said the money will go to renovate facilities to increase capacity, allow organizations to help more people and address behavioral health, mental health, and other pandemic-related health issues.
Recipients of the funding include:
|ORGANIZATION
|AWARD
|PURPOSE
|WakeMed
|$1,827,611
|Renovate, upgrade and outfit a recently-acquired property and its landscaping in a trauma-informed design to help support the Wake Med Health & Hospitals Center for Community Health.
|Haven House
|$1,225,000
|Renovate a 14,000 sq. ft building in Raleigh for multiple uses including a permanent pantry and a boxing/exercise facility
|Passage Home
|$1,113,250
|Purchase property for affordable housing through the 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.
|SAFEchild
|$1,000,000
|Funding for a new 18,000+ sq. ft building on Kidd Road in Raleigh.
|TLC
|$1,000,000
|Build a new facility to help medically fragile individuals.
|SouthLight
|$950,000
|Update the Garner Road Treatment Center.
|Emmaus House
|$653,361
|Purchase a multi-family home within 20 miles of downtown Raleigh to house men in recovery.
|DHIC
|$610,000
|Complete asbestos abatement and building demolition to make way for a new affordable housing development.
|Ship Outreach
|$538,947
|Upfit the Ship Outreach transitional housing and education center.
|Healing Transitions
|$504,950
|Improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning at both the men’s and women’s facilities.
|Triangle Family Services
|$394,169
|Major renovations to the Critical Community Care building.
|Salvation Army
|$120,000
|Renovate the current space to provide additional single room occupancy shelter spaces for families experiencing homelessness.
|SPCA Wake County
|$62,712
|Construct a new facility to transform lives of pets and people through adoption.
The City has allotted millions of dollars for other purposes over the last year.
To address homelessness, the City spent $10 million to purchase a hotel at Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard to use as supportive housing for the homeless and to improve their access to stable, affordable housing.
Another $650,000 was budgeted for improvements to the Raleigh Convention Center and City Plaza.
The City previously selected five economic recovery projects to receive a total of $6.5 million. Some of those projects included to construction of the city’s “streeteries” that provide outdoor dining options for restaurants and partnerships to support struggling small businesses.