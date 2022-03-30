RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh was awarded a total of $73.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. All that money needs to be spent by December 2026.

The money can be used on a wide range of issues including community health initiatives, small business support, and infrastructure support.

City staff has selected 13 non-profit organizations to receive a total of $10 million to improve community health.

The City said the money will go to renovate facilities to increase capacity, allow organizations to help more people and address behavioral health, mental health, and other pandemic-related health issues.

Recipients of the funding include:

ORGANIZATION AWARD PURPOSE WakeMed $1,827,611 Renovate, upgrade and outfit a recently-acquired property and its landscaping in a trauma-informed design to help support the Wake Med Health & Hospitals Center for Community Health. Haven House $1,225,000 Renovate a 14,000 sq. ft building in Raleigh for multiple uses including a permanent pantry and a boxing/exercise facility Passage Home $1,113,250 Purchase property for affordable housing through the 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. SAFEchild $1,000,000 Funding for a new 18,000+ sq. ft building on Kidd Road in Raleigh. TLC $1,000,000 Build a new facility to help medically fragile individuals. SouthLight $950,000 Update the Garner Road Treatment Center. Emmaus House $653,361 Purchase a multi-family home within 20 miles of downtown Raleigh to house men in recovery. DHIC $610,000 Complete asbestos abatement and building demolition to make way for a new affordable housing development. Ship Outreach $538,947 Upfit the Ship Outreach transitional housing and education center. Healing Transitions $504,950 Improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning at both the men’s and women’s facilities. Triangle Family Services $394,169 Major renovations to the Critical Community Care building. Salvation Army $120,000 Renovate the current space to provide additional single room occupancy shelter spaces for families experiencing homelessness. SPCA Wake County $62,712 Construct a new facility to transform lives of pets and people through adoption.

The City has allotted millions of dollars for other purposes over the last year.

To address homelessness, the City spent $10 million to purchase a hotel at Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard to use as supportive housing for the homeless and to improve their access to stable, affordable housing.

Another $650,000 was budgeted for improvements to the Raleigh Convention Center and City Plaza.

The City previously selected five economic recovery projects to receive a total of $6.5 million. Some of those projects included to construction of the city’s “streeteries” that provide outdoor dining options for restaurants and partnerships to support struggling small businesses.