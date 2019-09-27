11-month-old twins found in hot car in Alabama, 1 dead

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two 11-month-old twins were discovered in a car in Oxford, Alabama Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, one of the children died.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, both children were taken to the hospital and one male child was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. No word yet on the second child’s condition.

The incident happened at the Sunny King Honda dealership in Oxford.

‪Criminal investigations division is currently working a death investigation. Two infants were left in a parked car today. One infant is deceased. This is ongoing and no other info is available at this time. ‬ Posted by Chief Bill Partridge on Friday, September 27, 2019

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed that authorities are investigating the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

