11-year-old boy talks about thwarting Mebane home invasion with machete

MEBANE, N.C. (WFMY) — Eleven-year-old Braydon Smith knows his way around a baseball diamond.

As a player for the Burlington Pirates, he’s had some training swinging a bat — but he never thought that training would be useful to him off the field.

UPDATE: Mebane home invasion suspect foiled by boy with machete escapes hospital, is on the run

Friday morning, he was home alone when a stranger knocked on the front door of his family’s Mebane home.

“I was hiding behind my door, I didn’t answer the door,” said Braydon.

Braydon said a man then burst through the front door and found him in his room.

“When he came in the room, he pointed the gun at me and he told me to sit down on the ground and get in my closet. And I did that,” Bryadon said.

The suspect went into the living room to gather electronics, then went back to question Braydon.

RELATED: ‘That is amazing’: Neighbors react after 11-year-old stops Mebane home intruder with machete

“He found my phone on the counter and he took the phone but he dropped it, and that’s when I picked up my machete and hit him in the back of the head,” Braydon said.

Orange County Deputies say the suspect, 19-year-old Jataveon Hall, kicked Braydon in the stomach. Braydon swung the machete again but missed.

“And if I didn’t do anything about it, he could’ve taken me with him. He could have done anything,” Braydon said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Hall dropped everything and ran.

Authorities said that a woman and another man were with Hall during the incident. The home invasion is still under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now