Suspects identified in Roanoke Rapids Domino’s driver death

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve identified suspects in the recent shooting death of a pizza delivery driver.

The only information they’re providing at this time is there are two suspects.

James Lee, 21, was found dead after being robbed early Tuesday in Roanoke Rapids.

Pastor Lenward Parker was stunned to hear the Domino’s delivery driver was killed near his church.

“The first thought was I might have to bring a weapon to church because I don’t want to see anybody hurt,” said Pastor Parker with the Way of the Cross Church.

The shooting took place a building over from where they worship.

Police said Lee was told to make a delivery at a home on Branch Avenue and was then robbed of cash and pizza. Neighbors told CBS 17 they heard one to four gunshots.

“A 21-year-old lost his life delivering pizzas, trying to make a living, trying to support himself and somebody just took the life from him,” said interim Chief Bobby Martin with the Roanoke Police Department.

It’s the fifth case of a pizza delivery driver being robbed in the area this year.

Police said the crooks are ordering food to bogus addresses.

“When the driver arrived and tried to figure out what home it was, someone would come out of the shadows either with weapons or without, and either snatch [or] grab whatever they could from the delivery person,” said Martin.

The criminals have taken cash and food.

Roanoke Rapids police made arrests in one case from January but believe all of the other robberies could be connected.

“It’s a sad day when you have someone that’s just trying to make a living and they go to make a delivery and they don’t realize what’s waiting for them,” said Martin.

Police are recommending drivers stay aware of their surroundings and also try calling the numbers linked to their delivery before arriving to make sure it’s legitimate.

“We just got to keep praying because God is in control of it all,” said Parker. “You shouldn’t have to be afraid to come to church or to just in the area.”

Police weren’t able to provide details about the arrests they made in January at this time.

