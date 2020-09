A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCDHHS announced 1,196 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, 258 fewer than Saturday.

Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, down from 870 reported on Saturday and 938 on Friday.

An additional 5 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,052.

There were 19,632 tests completed, more than 10,000 fewer than Saturday.