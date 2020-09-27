12 arrested following Saturday night protests through downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested 12 people following Saturday night’s protests in downtown Raleigh.

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the recent decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

The protest began in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh around 7:30 p.m. amid road closures already in place by Raleigh officials.

The crowds began to march through downtown shortly after 8 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, some people among the protesters began vandalizing buildings.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police declared the gathering became an unlawful assembly and 12 people were subesequently arrested.

Charges include Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct. One person was charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

The crowd dispersed prior to the 11 p.m. curfew imposed by the mayor.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin later released a statement about the events Saturday night.

Here is her full statement: