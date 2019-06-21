12-year-old boy dies after fall at NC trampoline park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 12-year-old boy rushed to the hospital after he fell while climbing a rock wall at a popular trampoline park in Gaston County has died, Lowell police confirmed Friday.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Altitude Trampoline Park on East Franklin Boulevard. Police say the boy died Thursday evening.

There’s no word on what caused the boy to fall or how far he fell.

“There was injury at our park involving a 12-year-old child. We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family,” the statement read from officials at the park Thursday. “We are taking every step necessary at the park.”

Officials say the rock-climbing area has been closed while officials investigate exactly what happened.

