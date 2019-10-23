12-year veteran of Highway Patrol identified as trooper hit during Vance County traffic stop

KITTRELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Vance County, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 near Sunrock Road in southern Vance County just north of the Tar River, according to Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The crash happened after Trooper Craig I. Hundley stopped a vehicle and was walking to the stopped car, Knox said.

At that point, a Buick also headed northbound hit Hundley from behind, Knox said.

Hundley suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.

“Once again, we are reminded of the dangers our brave men and women face each day while keeping our communities safe”, said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “While I am very thankful for the overwhelming amount of support already received, I encourage everyone to continually uplift Trooper Hundley and his family as he begins the recovery process.”

The driver of the Buick, Justin O’Brien Venable, 32, of Henderson has been charged with felony hit-and-run, felony violation of the move over law, DWI, careless and reckless driving and possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Venable was transported to the Vance County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: