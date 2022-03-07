GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested on Friday and was being held on a $2 million secured bond after his arrest for drug-related charges.
On Friday, Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 32, was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the following:
- Trafficking heroin (two counts)
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Manufacture scheduled I controlled substance
- Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at 4229-A Brook Creek Lane in Greenville.
They seized approximately 120 grams of heroin, around $7,000, a stolen gun and a drug press.
He remained in the Pitt County Detention Center.