13 protesters arrested at General Assembly

More than a dozen people have been arrested at North Carolina’s Legislative Building while demonstrating against Republican policies in the state and the nation and supporting a long list of liberal-leaning demands.

Authorities led away seven protesters in front of Senate leader Phil Berger’s office door Monday afternoon and six at House Speaker Tim Moore’s door. Police Chief Martin Brock says they’re being charged with second-degree trespassing.

More than 100 demonstrators backing the national Poor People’s Campaign had entered the building. Brock says those arrested refused to leave after complaints that their chants and singing caused disruptions.

It marked the second consecutive Monday of campaign protests scheduled for state capitals and in Washington. Nearly 50 protesters were cited by police last Monday for blocking traffic in front of the building.