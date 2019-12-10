13-year-old accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Florida will be tried as adult

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The teenager accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in St. Petersburg last month will stand trial as an adult, the state attorney’s office has ruled.

Police say 13-year-old Javarick Henderson Jr. stabbed his grandmother, 58-year-old Gloria Davis, several times in the early hours of Nov. 25. St. Petersburg police responded to Davis’ home on 60th Avenue South around 3:30 a.m. and found the woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to an arrest report, police found Henderson covered in blood at the scene with multiple cuts on his hands and red marks on his body. The arrest report says Henderson told another child in the home that he “did something bad” and asked the child “not to call 911 and wait until the morning because he needed time to think.”

Henderson was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree. A grand jury in Pinellas County indicted him on that charge last week.

The state attorney’s office on Monday released a transportation order to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ordering Henderson be taken from the juvenile detention center to the Pinellas County Jail.

According to the order, Henderson will “be booked according to standard procedures utilizing the uniform bond schedule to each count” and “said child shall stand trial as an adult.”

There is no word yet on when Henderson will be in court for a first appearance.

