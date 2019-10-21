13-year-old dies after hitting power line with metal pole

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died after he was electrocuted by a power line at his friend’s home in Anderson County, South Carolina.

The coroner identified the victim as Brayden Williford, 13, of Anderson.

Williford and several others were playing Sunday evening outside a friend’s home on Samuel Camp Road when Williford apparently struck a power line with a metal pole, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders performed CPR on the boy at the scene.

Williford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Sunday night.

The coroner said Williford suffered cardiac arrest as a result of contact with the power line. His death has been ruled an accident due to electrocution.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now