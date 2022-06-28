Goldsboro police on Slocumb Street after a three-year-old was struck by a bullet in a drive-by (Brea Hollingsworth).

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old is in custody and facing a series of charges – including attempted first-degree murder – in a June 16 shooting that left a toddler injured.

The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Hugh Street. Goldsboro police responded to a shooting call in that area and found a 3-year-old in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The following day, Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. after Goldsboro officers exercised warrants at a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 S and W. Ash Street.

On June 24, juvenile petitions were filed against a 13-year-old boy in the shooting.

The Office of Juvenile Justice received the petitions and sought a secure custody order, which was granted by the Court, Goldsboro police said.

On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the 13-year-old turned himself in at the Goldsboro Police Department.

He was then transported to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He will have a first appearance in court on June 30.

He faces:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injured

Four counts discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle

This story will be updated.