GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old is in custody and facing a series of charges – including attempted first-degree murder – in a June 16 shooting that left a toddler injured.
The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Hugh Street. Goldsboro police responded to a shooting call in that area and found a 3-year-old in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.
The following day, Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. after Goldsboro officers exercised warrants at a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 S and W. Ash Street.
On June 24, juvenile petitions were filed against a 13-year-old boy in the shooting.
The Office of Juvenile Justice received the petitions and sought a secure custody order, which was granted by the Court, Goldsboro police said.
On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the 13-year-old turned himself in at the Goldsboro Police Department.
He was then transported to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
He will have a first appearance in court on June 30.
He faces:
- Four counts of attempted first-degree murder
- One count discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injured
- Four counts discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle
