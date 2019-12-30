13-year-old North Carolina girl goes missing

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl disappeared while walking in Currituck County, according to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 13-year-old Faith Pellini was last seen between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday while walking on Tulls Creek Road, near the Sawyertown intersection.

She was heading towards Moyock Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office says she was wearing a dark-colored sweater and shorts, and she had a silver suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 232-2216.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now