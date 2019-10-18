13-year-old reported missing in Cumberland County found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The 13-year-old at the center of a missing person’s case has been located.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl late Friday morning.
As of 1:08 p.m., Kasandra Monroe had been located in Raleigh, according to police.
