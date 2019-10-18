13-year-old reported missing in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

13-year-old Kasandra Janie Monroe was last seen at her residence in the 1600 block of Shaw Road in Fayetteville on Oct. 14.

She was last reported wearing a dark blue hoodie, tan fleece pajamas and orange Nike sandals, according to social media posts from the sheriff’s office.

A news release noted that Kasandra may be in the company of her mother, Natasha Monroe.

Police say Monroe is described as a female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weights 100 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Watch Commander at (910) 677-5432.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

