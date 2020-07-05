1,329 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, third day of record hospitalizations

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is the 12th day in a row that more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 was reported.

According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,329 new cases were reported across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 72,983.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains high at 949, down by only two from Friday’s record total of 951 and a slight increase from Saturday’s total of 945.

The total number of deaths increased by one to 1,396.

More than 18,000 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 1,036,838.