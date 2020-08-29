14 people arrested following protests in downtown Raleigh Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people gathered in Raleigh Friday night and marched through downtown to protest police shootings in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

During protests, Raleigh police say crowds began vandalizing buildings at the Wake County Justice Center.

A 10 p.m. curfew was set in place ahead of the protest.

Police say some protesters observed the curfew and others remained, refusing to comply with officers.

Police arrested 14 people for violating the curfew. Three of those arrested had additional charges and another was also charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The city is holding a Shine The Light vigil at 4 p.m. Saturday at Moore Square to call for peace, social equity and healing. This will be will be held virtually as well using #shineraleigh. Anyone attending in person is asked to wear a mask.