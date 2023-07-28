RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — An already 14-time convicted felon was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Jarrod Eugene Davis, 42, of Wilmington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and heroin, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pled guilty to the charges earlier this year.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on April 13, 2022. They found Davis at the scene but when they tried talking to him, he ran off before being apprehended by officers.

When he was searched, police said they found $982 in cash on him. A fanny pack he dropped while trying to run was found. Police said it held 321 bags of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. A loaded Taurus 9mm handgun was found under the bag.

Officers said they also found a spent 9mm shell casing in the area.

Davis’ fingerprint were found on the magazine of the handgun and it was determined the spent shell casing was from that handgun.

Davis was on post-release supervision at the time. He was released months earlier from prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and being a habitual felon.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Davis has 30 criminal convictions, 14 of which are for felony offenses. In November 2003, he was sentenced for an incident where he shot at two Wilmington Police Department officers and for an armed robbery.

“We are prioritizing the prosecution of shooters and violent repeat offenders like this defendant, who sow fear and push deadly narcotics into our communities. I am grateful to local law enforcement and district attorneys for prioritizing these cases through our Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP),” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.