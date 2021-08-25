14-year-old arrested after woman killed in NC drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 1200 block of East 14th Street on a call about a shooting at 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Two groups in separate cars were driving up and down 14th Street firing guns, according to police.

Multiple shots hit a building and one struck Donna Blackmon, 61.

Emergency service crews responded and Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, this was the 21st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.