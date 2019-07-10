14-year-old arrested for stealing Southern Pines delivery driver’s car with baby inside

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – Southern Pines police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a delivery driver’s car being stolen with her baby still inside.

The teen is a resident of Southern Pines but was arrested Wednesday in Aberdeen.

The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

His name was not released.

The incident was reported July 5 along Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines just after 9:05 p.m., according to a news release from Southern Pines police.

Police said that a gray 2015 Honda RAV-4 with Oregon license plates was stolen.

The SUV was taken while the child’s mother was making a food delivery for “DoorDash,” an online food delivery service, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said the 12-month-old boy was found in the SUV along South Gaines Street in Southern Pines.

Police said the boy was quickly reunited with his mother after the child was found.

