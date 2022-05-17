ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with 3rd-degree arson for setting a predominantly Black church in Rock Hill on fire.

Authorities said they do not believe it was racially motivated.

Last month, deputies began investigating the arson at Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church after leadership members found the burned evidence days before heading to church for Sunday service.

Investigators said since there was no heat, flames, or smoke, they believed the crime to have happened days before it was discovered.

Authorities said the suspect is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was petitioned to family court and his evaluation and sentencing are pending.